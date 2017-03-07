Loretta Lynch Rises From The Darkness To Break Her Silence With Horrifying Announcement

Former Attorney General Loretta Lynch has just released a one-minute video encouraging Americans to fight for what they believe in—but her message sounds a whole lot like a bloody call to war. This is just more evidence of how far the left has fallen. They’ve reached a point where they are completely unable to compromise.

In the video, Lynch makes a plea for more marching, blood, and death on the streets. She calls these “words of inspiration.” Though he’s not explicitly named, Lynch makes the implication that Americans are facing “great fear and uncertainty” because of Donald Trump.

She argues that “our rights” are “being assailed, being trampled on, and even being rolled back.”

“I know that this is difficult, but I remind you that this has never been easy,” Lynch commented. “We have always had to work to move this country forward to achieve the great ideals of our Founding Fathers.”

