Loretta Lynch Gets Devastating News Following Comey’s Damning Testimony… Look

When testifying before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday, former FBI Director James Comey let it slip that Attorney General Loretta Lynch instructed him to describe the Hillary Clinton email probe as a “matter” and not an “investigation.” Shortly thereafter, reporter John Solomon told Sean Hannity that there were many questionable meetings between Comey and Lynch.

“I think there is probably more interest that should be focused on James Comey and Attorney General Loretta Lynch after what we heard today,” Solomon said. “And I am hearing tonight that Comey may have had other meetings with Lynch that are going to come to light in the next few weeks.”

Comey also testified that the tarmac meeting between Lynch and Bill Clinton was a “deciding factor” in his decision to act alone to update the public on the Clinton probe.

“That was one of the bricks in the load that I needed to step away from the department,” Comey explained, adding that he had concerns that Lynch was trying to align the DOJ’s comments with the way the campaign was talking about the matter.

“That gave me a queasy feeling,” Comey said.