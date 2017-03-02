Look What’s Happening To The Oscars, Karma Couldn’t Be More Evident

According to recent reports, the Oscar ratings were down 16% this year—making it the lowest performance in six years.

The “fast national” results from Nielsen for Sunday night revealed that ABC’s telecast of the Academy Awards averaged 36.6 million viewers and a 10.8 rating in adults 18-19—declines of 16% and 18% respectively from last year. This is the lowest total-viewer count in six years.

Still, the Oscars were the top-rated entertainment telecast in the 51 weeks since last year’s show. They outdrew the Grammy Awards by 30% in the coveted 18-49 range, and by 11.8 million total viewers. They also topped the Golden Globe Awards on NBC by 86% in the demo and by 17.3 million viewers.

This dramatic decline can likely be attributed to the boycott of the awards. Many Americans are frustrated with the repeated attacks on President Donald Trump.