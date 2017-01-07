LOOK: The Wall Is Actually Going To Get Built… It’s Happening

With Donald Trump just weeks away from becoming our nation’s president, Americans are preparing themselves for a very different America. One of the biggest questions on peoples’ mind is whether the President-elect will push forward with his plans to build the wall. Trump’s vision for the great barrier along the Mexican border is to keep illegal immigrants out, but one sheriff sees it as an opportunity for inmates to provide free labor to help build it.

According to the Washington Times, Bristol County Sheriff Thomas M. Hodgson, just elected to a fourth term, said he his plan would pay off for both the country and the inmates.

“I can think of no other project that would have such a positive impact on our inmates and our country than building this wall,” he said, according to Boston Herald. “Aside from learning and perfecting construction skills, the symbolism of these inmates building a wall to prevent crime in communities around the country, and to preserve jobs and work opportunities for them and other Americans upon release, can be very powerful.”

Sheriff Hodgson’s are refreshing at a time when many communities across the country are refusing to cooperate with law enforcement to protect illegal immigrants. Even the Center for Immigration Studies applauded the idea.

“If illegal immigration is successfully slowed and enforcement increased in the interior, then construction is one of the industries where there should be some better job opportunities for Americans and legal immigrants,” said Jessica Vaughan, CIS policy studies director.

Brandon Judd, the head of the Border Patrol Agents’ Union and an adviser to Trump, claims he believes that a strategically built border will be “100 percent effective.”

“We’re excited that we’re going to be able to do our job,” Judd said. “Under the Obama administration, law enforcement were being handcuffed and the criminals were being let go.”

What do you think? Will our country be safer under Trump’s administration?