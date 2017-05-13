Look What Trump’s Youngest Daughter Just Did, Libs Will Find Some Sick Way To Twist This

According to recent reports, First Daughter Tiffany Trump will be heading to Georgetown Law.

President Trump’s youngest daughter has reportedly been accepted to Georgetown Law’s class of 2020, a representative for the Trump family confirmed to CNN. The first daughter, a recent graduate of the University of Pennsylvania is set to attend classes beginning in the fall. Georgetown’s law program is one of the top-ranking schools in the country, falling at number 15 among law schools.

Orientation begins on Monday, August 21. Classes will begin the following week, according to the school’s academic calendar.

23-year-old Tiffany has kept a relatively low profile since her father took office. On Friday, she joined her father, stepmother, and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull at the 75th anniversary of the Battle of the Coral Sea.