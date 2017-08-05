Look At What Trump’s Cabinet Has Been Doing Every Week… This Historical Event Happened Only 100 Years Ago

In a recent interview, Ralph Drollinger, founder of Capitol Ministries, told CBN News that some of the most powerful men in the country are holding weekly Bible groups to study the word of God. According to Drollinger, a former NBA player, it’s the “best Bible study that I’ve ever taught in my life.”

Now, the Bible study group is considered a historical occurrence in the White House.

“They are so teachable; they’re so noble; they’re so learned,” he added.

According to CBN “regulars” includes CIA Director Mike Pompeo, Health Secretary Tom Price, Energy Secretary Rick Perry, Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.

It’s been at least a century since an administration has held a formal Bible study group.

“I just praise God for them. And I praise God for Mike Pence, who I think with Donald Trump chose great people to lead our nation,” Drollinger told CBN News.

