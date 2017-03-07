Look What Trump Just Did To These Soldiers, “We’re Not Supposed To Do This, But…

President Donald Trump has made it clear that he has great respect for the United States military. From his campaigning days and into his presidency, Trump has shown honor for our brave men and women that we haven’t seen in a long time. He has promised to strengthen our military and overhaul the broken VA system. Now, it is being revealed that in his third week as President, Trump met with a class of Green Beret candidates and took them inside the Oval Office.

“Halfway through the discussion, he said, ‘Hey—we’re not supposed to do this, but follow me,’ and he brought them all into the Oval Office, took a group photograph around the Resolute desk, and then—throwing the schedules into a bit of a tizzy, said, ‘OK, that’s not good enough,’” Deputy Assistant to the President Sebastian Gorka explained.

This may not seem like a big deal, but this truly is. This was the first time in history that Green Beret candidates were inside the Oval Office. He then took photographs one by one with the president next to the Oval Office desk.

The best part? Trump did this solely from the kindness of his heart. He kept the meeting quiet, so he didn’t even earn press points for it.

What do you think? Is Trump the kind of leader our country has been missing?