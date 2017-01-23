Look What Sickening Thing Obama Did As His Last Act As President

Thursday was Barack Hussein Obama’s last full day in office, and while you’d think he wouldn’t be able to do too much damage on the final day he proved us all wrong.

It was reported that Obama commuted the sentences of 330 federal inmates convicted of drug crimes on Thursday, bring the total of commutations during his presidency to a staggering 1,715, far more than any other president in U.S. history. Throughout his time in office, Obama freed 568 convicts who were serving life sentences.

“He wanted to do it. He wanted the opportunity to look at as many as he could to provide relief,” said Neil Eggleston, Obama’s White House counsel. “He saw the injustice of the sentences that were imposed in many situations, and he has a strong view that people deserve as second chance.”