Look What Trump Just Did Next To This Unsuspecting Civilian… You’ll Never Hear About This

Given the media’s determination to destroy President Donald Trump’s reputation, there have been many questions about the authenticity of his relationship with the Christian faith and the church. Now, members of the Palm Beach community are speaking out in his defense, letting the public know that Trump is indeed a man of his word.

A reporter for the Independent Journal Review recently detailed what it is like to share a church with Trump and his family. She notes that she has “worshiped with Trump and his family multiple times in our little stone sanctuary over the last 15 years.”

“Donald has always been a bit more ‘colorful’ than other Palm Beach residents,” the author writes. “He does ruffle some feathers on the quiet island occasionally. But what irritates some of his fellow homeowners on the island is what endears him to his voting bloc: his love of interacting with people and being a grand host. In Palm Beach, Donald is very accessible. He still greets members at Mar-a-Lago by name. He will exit his motorcade to shake hands with supporters lining the streets to wave signs for him. He invites them into his home.”

The author then notes that she was present at the church service Trump attended on Easter Sunday.

“I have attended church with Trump five times, including last Easter when he was a GOP presidential candidate,” the author notes in the IJR. “Donald was married at my church. His son Barron was christened at my church. Melania posts photos of my church, saying it is where she and Donald ‘celebrate and pray.’”

What do you think? Do you believe Donald Trump and his family are true Christians?