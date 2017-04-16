Look What Trump Just Did For Easter… This Is Amazing

In the past few years, President Donald Trump has spoken up in defense of Christianity. So it is no surprise that the First Family will take off to Mar-a-Lago in Florida to celebrate Easter together.

The president reportedly boarded Air Force One in Maryland and then met his family at the airport in Palm Beach. First Lady Melania Trump, their son Barron, and Trump’s older son Donald Jr. flew on their own plane.

Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, will be celebrating Passover with her husband Jared Kushner in Canada.

When Trump landed in Palm Beach, he was met by an adoring crowd. Many were cheering, waving the American flag, and proudly wearing “Make America Great Again” caps.

The president will reportedly be attending a Christian service on Sunday morning in the same church where he and Melania were married years ago.

What do you think? Are you proud to have a president in the White House who doesn’t shy away from Christianity?

We wish President Trump and his family a happy Easter.