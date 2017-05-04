Look What Trump Just Did With China, 3 Presidents Before Him Failed To Ever Make This Happen

Ever since he took office in January, Donald Trump has been ruthlessly criticized by the left for pushing back on those who stand in the way of his domestic policy. Critics have called his remarks “not presidential” and “too brash.” But Trump proved theses people wrong once again with another foreign policy victory.

While on the campaign trail, Trump criticized NATO member states for failing to contribute their required share of the money, calling the organization obsolete. Within months, member states began to significantly increase their contributions.

After he took office, Trump warned North Korea that he would not tolerate the development of a nuclear-capable missile. Unlike past presidents, Trump threatened force. He made the comment after ordering a cruise missile strike against Syrian military targets after it used chemical weapons against civilians. With that move, the U.S. regained its credibility—we mean what we way.

This action was not lost on China, North Korea’s largest trading partner and the only nation that really has the ability to bring North Korea down. China immediately responded to Trump’s actions by cutting off North Korean coal imports and canceling airline travel between Beijing and Pyongyang. China has also announced that it will enact unilateral sanctions on the dictatorship if Kim Jong-un fails to listen to Trump’s warning.