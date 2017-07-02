Look What Trump Was Just Caught Doing Over 4th Of July Weekend

Last year the Obama Administration hosted a “patriotic” event on the South Lawn. Obama gave a speech in honor of the U.S.O as the First Lady high-fived fans in the front row. Attendees marveled as fireworks shot over the National Mall. Instead of hosting Kendrick Lamar like Obama did, President Trump will be hosting a very different kind of event.

On the Fourth of July, the White House will invite armed service members and their families for a picnic on the South Lawn. Stephanie Grisham, Melania’s director of communications, also said that later in the evening White House staff and their families will be invited to watch fireworks. This is a much more patriotic and mellow approach to America’s birthday.

Instead of celebrating America this year, some liberals are deciding to opt out. The founder of New Orleans’ annual July 4th Flotilla, a boat parade in honor of the holiday, decided to cancel the event because Trump is in office.

“When I think about wearing my flag dress and waving flags; I don’t know what it means this year,” she said.

Liberals will also host a worldwide Impeachment Day march on July 2 in Trump’s hometown of New York City.