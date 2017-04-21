Look Who Trump Just Brought Into The Oval Office… This Is A Game Changer

On Wednesday, former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, along with recording artists Ted Nugent and Kid Rock, visited President Donald Trump at the White House on Wednesday. That’s a stark contrast to the guests former President Obama hosted, like Al Sharpton and Jesse Jackson. Rather than bashing America, Trump’s guests embrace patriotism and support the president.

“A great night at the White House!” Palin wrote on Facebook and Twitter. “Thank you to President Trump for the invite!”

Kid Rock’s new fiancée, Audrey Berry, also attended the gathering. Huffington Post reporter Christina Wilkie posted a photo of the entire group on Twitter.

White House dinner guests last night: From left: Shemane Deziel (aka Mrs. Nugent), Ted Nugent, Sarah Palin, @POTUS, Audrey Berry, Kid Rock. pic.twitter.com/4Q58gKAber — Christina Wilkie (@christinawilkie) April 20, 2017



Nugent wrote about his experience on Facebook as well, saying that he shared a meal with the group to “Make America Great Again.”

“We discussed specifically the counterproductive follies of the Endangered Species Act and the Environmental Protection Agency, as well as the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Bureau of Land Management, and other out-of-control-bureaucracies,” Nugent wrote.

One of the most shared images of the night was a photograph taken of Kid Rock, Nugent, and Palin posing in front of a portrait of former first lady Hillary Clinton. The ironic picture was captioned, “Sarah Palin, Kid Rock and Ted Nugent walk into a bar…”

This is sure to outrage liberals throughout the country, but we’re loving it.