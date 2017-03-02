Look What Trump Did Immediately After His Congressional Speech [VIDEO]

Earlier this week, Donald Trump earned major praise for his first speech to Congress as President of the United States. Republicans and Democrats alike confirmed this was the best version of President Trump they have seen thus far.

“THANK YOU!” Trump tweeted yesterday morning, referring to those who have acknowledged his performance.

“I thought that was a bold, positive speech,” Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, former Trump rival, told Fox News. “My number one priority in the Senate has always been jobs and economic growth. That’s why I was so energized by President Trump’s speech.”

CNN contributor Van Jones, a fierce of Trump’s, also praised Trump for the moment he honored a fallen Navy SEAL by talking directly to his wife.

“He became President of the United States in that moment, period,” Jones commented. “That was one of the most extraordinary moments you have ever seen in American politics.”

“If he finds a way to do that over and over again, he’s going to be there for eight years,” he added.