Look What The Saudi King Did To Melania Right When They Stepped Off The Plane… Watch Closely [VIDEO]

On Saturday, Melania Trump joined her husband in Saudi Arabia for her first foreign visit as First Lady. Upon her arrival, Saudi King Salman did something that shocked the world.

According to reports, King Salman shook Melania’s hand upon her arrival, despite the fact that the Quran strictly forbids Muslims from shaking hands with women. It didn’t take long for Muslims throughout the world to criticize King Salman—but it’s clear that the gesture was an immense sign of respect.

Melania was also not required to wear a headscarf, as Sharia law suggests. On Saudi official said Riyadh “usually doesn’t demand” a specific dress code, but does provide “suggestions.”

“We welcome any style in clothing,” Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister, Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir told reporters before Melania’s arrival.