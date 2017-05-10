Look Who Could Be Replacing Director James Comey… You’re Going To Love This

Just one day after allegations surfaced about FBI Director James Comey misspeaking at a Senate hearing, President Donald Trump made the controversial decision to fire him.

The massive news broke yesterday afternoon when the White House released a statement saying Comey had been terminated, effective immediately. In a letter to Comey, he said he acted on “clear recommendations” from Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy General Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

“The FBI is one of our nation’s most cherished and respected institutions and today will mark a new beginning for our crown jewel of law enforcement,” Trump said in a statement.

The recommendation letter from Sessions and the official letter from Trump to Comey are in the tweet below:

BREAKING: WH statement. Letter from Trump to Comey. And AG Sessions recommendation. pic.twitter.com/BPjIJ4MVvH — Katy Tur (@KatyTurNBC) May 9, 2017

Now, the search for a new director is beginning, and there are already several prime candidates topping the list. Whoever is chosen must go through a confirmation process and needs 51 votes to be confirmed by the senate.

Here are some of the names topping the list to replace Comey:

South Carolina Rep. Trey Gowdy

Former NYC Police Commissioner Bill Bratton

New Jersey Governor Chris Christie

Former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani

Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke (the least likely candidate)