Look What The Public Just Noticed About Obama’s New House In DC

Former US President Obama needed a new place to live after being moved from the White House when President Trump took office. That being said he really went for quite the estate showing his vast wealth in the process.

BBC Reports with the specifics:

“The family of former US President Barack Obama has purchased the home they had been renting in Washington DC.

The nine-bedroom, 8.5-bathroom stone mansion in the upmarket Kalorama neighborhood was sold for $8.1m (£6.2m), property records indicate.

The Obamas are remaining in Washington until their youngest daughter, 15-year-old Sasha, finishes high school.

The former first couple has been traveling the world since departing the White House in January.

Mr. Obama’s spokesman, Kevin Lewis, confirmed the sale saying: “Given that President and Mrs. Obama will be in Washington for at least another two and a half years, it made sense for them to buy a home rather than continuing to rent the property.”

Concrete barriers restrict public access to the 8,300 sq ft (770 sq meter) home, which is protected round the clock by Secret Service officers.”

What do you think? Is it ridiculous how the Obama’s lived? Does it raise suspicions in your mind as to how the Obama’s managed to generate so much wealth?