Look What The Obama’s Just Dropped 8.1 Million Dollars On… You Will Be Sick

Throughout his presidency, Barack Obama often targeted the wealthy elite, focusing on the evils of America’s one percent. Ironically, since leaving the White House, the former president has kept busy vacationing with his wife in Italy, staying at Marlon Brandon’s French Polynesian hideaway, yachting with billionaire Sir Richard Branson and chumming it up with Oprah Winfrey. It’s clear the Obamas have little awareness that they have become their own worst enemy.

Did we mention their new $8.1 million home? The Tudor-style home has 9 bedrooms and 8.5 bathrooms. It was previously owned by Joe Lockhart, who was press secretary under Bill Clinton and is now the current executive vice president of communications for the NFL.

The Obamas are now neighbors with Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner, who live just a few blocks away in the Kalorama neighborhood.

Unfortunately, it looks like the Obamas will only be getting richer in the coming years. They are currently on a paid speaking circuit, which garners as much as $200,000 per speech.