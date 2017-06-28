Look What The Obama Women Spotted Were Just Spotted Doing

Ever since the Obamas left the White House, they have been jet-setting around the world and chumming it up with their Hollywood pals. Somehow, Barack Obama still considers himself to be an ‘everyman.’

The Obama family is currently in Bali. On Monday, they were spotted taking a tour of the Tirta Empul Temple—the latest stop on their seemingly never-ending global vacation. Previous stops include Italy, the Virgin Islands, Tahiti, Scotland, and Palm Springs.

Though the Obamas are no longer spending taxpayer dollars on their lavish lifestyles, they’re bringing in a collective $60 million for their memoirs. Even though the former presidential couple spent the majority of their time in the White House criticizing the wealthy elite, they seem blind to the hypocrisy here.

Liberals seem to be idolizing Barack and Michelle more than ever, but the rest of us are just exhausted. Do you agree?