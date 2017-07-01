Look What Obama Was Just Caught Doing… This Will Make You Sick

Former President Barack Obama and his family have just wrapped up their five-day vacation on Indonesia’s resort island of Bali and headed to the city of Yogyakarta in the country where Obama lived for several years as a child.

The Obama family, including daughters Malia and Sasha, drove to a luxury hotel in downtown Yogyakarta after arriving on a private jet at the city’s military airport. The family was reportedly relaxed and smiling in response to onlookers.

He said that Secret Service agents did not have special requests for the Obamas’ activities on the main Java island, but about 650 Indonesian security forces were deployed to secure the family in Yogyakarta, an ancient city where Obama’s mother, Ann Dunham, spent years on her anthropological research.