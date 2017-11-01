Look At Mueller’s Insanely Desperate Moves As More Infos About Obama’s Illegal Spying Is Exposed
by ago0
As more and more information comes out about the Clintons and Obama colluding with Russia, and the illegal spying done by the Obama administration, Muller and his team of investigators are desperately trying to find a crime they can pin on Trump.
It is common knowledge at this point that Hillary Clinton is being given a pass by the FBI and DOJ for receiving money in exchange for Uranium sold to Russia. She is guilty of having an illegal email server which she destroyed illegally. And we now know that Obama helped out her campaign by spying on the Trump campaign during the campaign and after the election.
So why is all of the focus on Trump and the non-existent tie to Russia?
Dick Morris suggests that President Trump open an investigation on the Mueller investigation, not a bad idea.
Mueller’s investigation is a farce and now Clarice Feldman at American Thinker reports that Mueller’s team is getting desperate to find any crime related to Trump:
I agree with Daniel Greenfield. Based on what I’ve read and observed, while the initial surveillance was to stop Trump and help Clinton, Obama used FISA to provide a “national security” cover for politically spying on Trump right up to the inauguration. As he notes, the first 2016 application was made the month after Trump obtained the nomination and the second in October, the month before the election.
As the unmasking picked up pace after the election, the reasonable assumption is that its purpose was to undo the results of the election or hamstring the incoming President.
Now Obama and his allies are or should be terrified that the scope of the illegal surveillance is revealing their criminal acts.
This is why I believe Mueller is growing increasingly desperate to find one crime by one person he can force by threat of jail to provide any shred of anything that might be used to justify their illegal espionage. Greenfield’s conclusion is apt: “The left is sitting on the biggest crime committed by a sitting president. The only way to cover it up is to destroy his Republican successor. A turning point in history is here. If Obama goes down, the left will go down with him. If his coup succeeds, then America ends.”