Look What Melania Trump Just Pull Off, She Is A True First Lady

Ever since her husband first announced his intentions to run for the presidency, liberals have been attacking Melania Trump. Many hoped that these tasteless and disrespectful attacks would stop once she became First Lady, but that has not been the case. Fortunately, with each appearance Melania makes, she’s making it harder and harder for liberals to find something to criticize.

Last week, President Donald Trump and his wife Melania welcomed Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan to their Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

The meeting was a very important one, but all eyes were on Melania, who looked stunning and elegant in a gorgeous red dress.

Melania greeted the guests and led them into the formal living room before dinner.

“We’ve had a long discussion already, and so far I have gotten nothing, absolutely nothing, but we have developed a friendship—I can see that,” President Trump said before the group began their meal. “I think long term we are going to have a very, very great relationship and I look very much forward to it.

Meetings between the two presidents continued through the week.

