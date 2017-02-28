Look What Mel Gibson Does Right As Jimmy Kimmel Started Bashing Trump

It was only a matter of minutes before celebrities began attacking President Donald Trump at the Oscar’s on Sunday night. Host Jimmy Kimmel spent a significant portion of his time of stage making jokes about our president.

Of course, most of the people he was speaking to were liberals, so they laughed at his jokes. Mel Gibson represented the conservatives in the country and was clearly not amused.

“I didn’t know we’d be doing this in 2017, but we are—that’s the simple fact of the matter,” Kimmel commented. “O.J., you get an extra slice of baloney on your sandwich tonight.”

Watch Gibson’s reaction below.

Mel Gibson's reaction to Jimmy Kimmel's O.J. joke #Oscars pic.twitter.com/HSZ4WS4wBY — The Daily Edge (@TheDailyEdge) February 27, 2017