Look What The Media Did After Obama’s Hezbollah Scandal Came Out

Just this past week Politico published an article that is centered around the Obama administration secretly protecting Hezbolla, a dangerous terrorist group, from investigation by U.S. intelligence agencies.

Apparently the Obama administration had secretly undermined US law enforcement agency efforts to shut down an international drug-trafficking ring run by the terror group Hezbollah. The effort was part of a wider push by the administration to placate Iran and ensure the signing of the nuclear deal.

Picture all the fake controversy surrounding Trump and Russia, now imagine a world where we are investigating Obama and Iran, instead of Trump and Russia. This scandal is newsworthy, but nobody is reporting on it, because it’s not as polarizing as Trump and Russia.

there is a good chance you could walk into work or talk to your neighbor, and they would have heard nothing about it. You could also ask that same person if they have ever heard of Trump and Russian collusion, to which they would probably respond “yes,” then ask them what concrete evidence they have heard to backup that claim.

In the days, and weeks after the news of the scandal broke, neither NBC, ABC or CBS ran anything relating to the story, they have collectively almost 20 million active viewers. Nobody other than Fox decided it would be worth running I guess. Most major newspapers didn’t even run the story.

Even when outlets did decide to cover the story, they typically framed it as a he-said/she-said. “Politico Reporter Says Obama Administration ‘Derailed’ Hezbollah Investigation,” reads the NPR headline. Did Josh Meyer of Politico say something about Obama or did he publish a 14,000-word, diligently sourced, document-heavy investigative piece? If you get your news from NPR, you’d never know.

Why is it that when Democrats collude with other countries in an illegal way nobody seems to care?