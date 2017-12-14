Look At The Massive Wave Of Insults Crushing Steve Bannon After Moore’s Loss

Breitbart CEO Steve Bannon received his fair share of insults after the loss of Roy Moore, the Alabama Senatorial candidate that he supported.

Bannon was one of Moore’s earliest supporters and campaigned in Alabama for the scandal-plagued candidate. In the primary run-off, Bannon backed Moore over President Trump’s preferred candidate, Republican Sen. Luther Strange.

“Luther Strange would have won in a landslide… Just too much crazy in nerve racking times,” influential news kingpin Matt Drudge wrote on Twitter following Moore’s loss. “There IS a limit!”

“This is a brutal reminder that candidate quality matters regardless of where you are running,” Steve Law, president of the Senate Leadership Fund, a Republican super PAC, said in a statement. “Not only did Steve Bannon cost us a critical Senate seat in one of the most Republican states in the country, but he also dragged the President of the United States into his fiasco,” Law said.

Democratic strategist Paul Begala mockingly thanked Bannon for making Democratic candidate Doug Jones’ victory possible.

“Special thanks to the genius strategist who did so much to make this happen: Steve Bannon,” Begala gloated.

“Bannon’s sure showing those establishment cucks a thing or two right now,” wrote Daily Wire editor in chief Ben Shapiro, a former Breitbart editor.

“Can we all take a moment to recognize the political savvy of Steve Bannon?” asked Josh Moon, a columnist with the Alabama Reporter. “I hope this is the end for that troll.”

The Wall Street Journal’s editorial board previously suggested last month that Bannon wants Republicans to lose the Senate majority, calling Bannon the “partial architect” of Republicans’ Roy Moore mess.

“As for Mr. Bannon,” the WSJ editors wrote, “we’re beginning to suspect that he wants Republicans to lose the Senate because it’s easier to rage in opposition. He may get his wish.”

Bannon is really hearing it from all angles today in the wake of this crushing election defeat for Roy Moore.