Look What We Just Learned About Donald Trump’s Wall… This Is Going To Be Yuuuuuge

True to Donald Trump’s campaign promise, the Trump administration wants to build a 30-foot-high border wall that looks appealing from the north side but is challenging to climb or cut through. The information comes from a pair of contract notices posted to a government website detailing the president’s promise to build a “big, beautiful wall” at the Mexican border.

The notices were made public late Friday by Customs and Border Protection, the Homeland Security Department responsible for overseeing the project and ultimately patrolling the wall. The proposals are due to the government in the next week.

One of the CBP contract requests calls for a solid concrete wall, while the other asks for proposals for a durable see-through structure. Both require the wall to be sunk at least six feet deep and include 25 to 50-foot automated gates for pedestrians and vehicles. The goal is to make the wall so strong that it would take at least an hour to cut through it with a “sledgehammer, car jack, pick ax, chisel, battery operated impact tools, battery operated cutting tools, oxy/acetylene torch, or other similar hand-held tools.” The government will reportedly award a contract based on 30-foot-wide sample walls which will be constructed in San Diego.

This is the next step in the Trump administration’s big plan to improve border security. Recently, Trump has made statements that the wall is ahead of schedule, though the government has not said where the wall will be built.

