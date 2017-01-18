Look What Just Happened At The White House… It’s Finally Happening

by American News

Untitled design (14) (1)

After what seems like the longest presidency in history, President Barack Obama will finally be out of the White House at the end of this week.

It was a sight for sore eyes this week when someone snapped a shot of a moving truck parked outside of the White House, likely shipping Obama’s personal belongings out.

This has been a long time coming. What do you think? Are you grateful to have Obama out of the White House once and for all?

