Look What Was Just Found At The Obama’s DC House…

After finally leaving the White House, Barack and Michelle Obama moved two a mansion in the affluent Washington D.C. neighborhood of Kalorama—just two miles away. A few days later, Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner moved in to a mansion two blocks away. The result is pure chaos for long-time residents.

According to DC Curbed, neighbors have complained that there has been a dramatic decrease in parking spaces in the area over the past two months because of the presence of Secret Service agents. Contributing to the problem are large barricades that have been set up near the Obamas’ and Kushners’ homes.

“Sometimes there are 10 cars out here,” Marti Robinson, a trial attorney who lives across the street from the Kushners, told local reporters. “They’ve completely taken over the whole street—as if they have the authority!”

Meanwhile, access to Obama’s street has been completely blocked off to cars and pedestrians. The Secret Service said that the agency “makes every effort to collaborate with businesses and residents to minimize disruptions, while simultaneously maintaining the highest level of security for the individuals we are mandated to protect.”