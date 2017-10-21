Muslim Arrested For Planning The Beheading Of Blogger Because He Was “Offended” By Cartoon Contest

According to authorities, a man under the influence of the Islamic State group was convicted Wednesday of plotting to behead a conservative American blogger for organizing a Prophet Muhammad cartoon contest.

David Wright was found guilty of all the charges brought against him including conspiracy to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization and conspiracy to commit acts of terrorism transcending national boundaries.

The 28-year-old from Everett, Massachusetts, faces up to life in prison when he’s sentenced in December.

Federal officials are considering this as a big victory in America’s fight against terrorism.

“We can all sleep better now knowing that David Wright, a person who wanted to kill in the name of ISIS, will no longer be free to walk the streets of the Commonwealth,” said FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Peter Kowenhoven.

Prosecutors discovered Wright, his uncle, and a third man, were conspiring to murder and behead conservative blogger Pamela Geller because they were upset about a cartoon contest she hosted featuring drawing of the profit Muhammed.

At the event in 2015, two men opened fire outside and injured a security guard before being killed in a shootout with law enforcement at the event.

In a recorded phone call, Wright and his uncle, Ussamah Rahim were heard discussing the planned attack, and how excited they were to carry it out. They also discussed going after the “boys in blue” after they carried out their attack on Geller.

Rahim was shot to death by police after lunging at an officer with a knife after officers approached him in Boston.

Geller said she is thrilled with the verdict and “deeply grateful to the good people of Boston who were on the jury.”

Wright cried on the stand when talking about his uncle and insisted he didn’t think his uncle was serious about any of the attacks.

“I didn’t want my uncle to get hurt. I didn’t want law enforcement to get hurt,” Wright said. “I lost someone who was very close to me because I was so deluded and self-centered that I couldn’t see beyond my own need for attention.”