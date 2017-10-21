Look How Jenna Jameson Goes On War Against An Army Of SJWs Angry Over Her Comment About Trans Playmate

Jenna Jameson had the audacity to have an opinion on the new transgender playmate and was absolutely blasted for it.

So @playboy just announced it will be featuring its first transgender playmate… 🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️ — Jenna Jameson (@jennajameson) October 19, 2017

If there is one thing that is trending right now it’s pandering to the PC crowd, and how best to do that then to have a transgender playmate? It’s not sincere, whether we agree with playboy’s message or not, it’s a magazine that picks women based on how beautiful they are, which is not the criteria they used to select this transgender woman.

Do you have a problem with that? And if so, why? Cuz I can’t see an issue with it, good for them. — Josie Stevens (@JosieStevensMTR) October 19, 2017

I have a problem with it just like I have a problem with a transgender competing against biological women in sports https://t.co/45ivbb9GHl — Jenna Jameson (@jennajameson) October 19, 2017

She was chosen specifically because she is transgender and it’s a good headline for the Playboy brand, which has some obvious negative connotations amongst the public.

Of course when Jenna Jameson even makes a comment or brings up a legitimate point on the internet or social media, she is instantly barraged with insults from the left and a slew of sexist vocabulary.

Pffft…shut up…ignorant woman. Has-been..old saggy crotch. — Linda Clemson (@DolphinLPC) October 19, 2017

Along with a ridiculous amount of hate speech hurled in Jenna Jameson’s direction on Twitter, were comments of her being “transphobic” and insensitive. How is it transphobic to take issue with a transgender woman, somebody who is not biologically a woman, to be on the cover of playboy, when the entire brand is built upon the natural beauty of women.

Modeling and sports are different. Playboy has never shied away from putting "enhanced" models in their magazine. — Bartlett Kelloggs (@BartlettKellogg) October 19, 2017