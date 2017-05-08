Look What Ivanka Did Immediately After Stepping Off Air Force One

On Thursday, Ivanka Trump boarded Air Force One with her husband Jared Kushner and their three children, bound for New York City.

The First Daughter was photographed stepping off Air Force One at John F. Kennedy International Airport with her 1-year-old son Theodore. Kushner walked ahead of her with their daughter Arabella, 5, and their son Joseph, 3.

The trip also marked the first time President Donald Trump has returned to his home city since taking office. Ivanka continues to support her father, and be a stunning example of grace and elegance in the process.

What do you think? Is Ivanka a strong role model for children?