[LOOK] ISIS New Poster Promises A “Christmas Blood” For Pope Francis At The Vatican

Isis, a fundamentalist, Islamic, terrorist group has made a chilling threat to Pope Francis and the Vatican just weeks before thousands gather in the Catholic capital for Christmas.

A pro-ISIS propaganda channel made the threat in a poster depicting a car attack.

The poster, which was titled “Christmas Blood” depicts a masked terrorist, driving a BMW towards St. Peter’s basilica, where the Pope will be holding mass. In the car with the terrorist is an assault rifle and a duffle bag.

The poster was published by the pro-ISIS Wafa Media Foundation, according to the Site Intelligence Group, which monitors terrorist activity.

ISIS has claimed responsibility for a number of deadly attacks in Europe this year – including those in Manchester and London.

The group has frequently made threats against the Pope and the Vatican, increasingly in the buildup towards a major holiday, such as Christmas.

In December last year, 12 people were killed when an ISIS terrorist killed a lorry driver and ploughed his truck into the Christmas market in Berlin.

This new threat against the Vatican came on Tuesday in the wake of surviving militants escaping their overrun strongholds in Syria and Iraq.

US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis has said the military will continue to fight ISIS “as long as they want to fight”.

Forced backed by the U.S. and Russia and working to retake the last pocket of land in Syria owned by Isis.

Mr Mattis said the long-term goal is to prevent the return of an “ISIS 2.0”.

He told reporters on Monday: “The enemy hasn’t declared that they’re done with the area yet, so we’ll keep fighting as long as they want to fight.”

United States backed forced recently won a major battle against the last of the Isis strongholds in the Syrian city of Raqqa.