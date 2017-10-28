Look At Hillary’s Lame Attempt To Distract Medias From The Russian Dossier… She Gets Destroyed Immediately

Hillary is in trouble now! On Wednesday night the DOJ announced they would stop preventing the FBI informant from testifying in court in regards to the Uranium One deal the Clintons made with the Russians during Obama’s administration.

Of course Clinton and her team are denying all wrongdoing, including knowledge that the DNC and her campaign team paid for the Trump dossier.

Debbie Wasserman Schultz who is tangled up in the Imran Awan Pakistani IT staffer scandal denied having any knowledge of the DNC’s involvement in the funding of the Russian dossier.

DNC’s deputy chairman Keith Ellison also threw Wasserman Schultz under the bus by distancing himself from the old DNC leadership:

“Tom (Perez) and me, we weren’t even there at the time,” Ellison told The Hill. “I know as much about it as you guys who have reported it.”

Hillary is desperately trying to keep this all from falling in on her, but it looks like she might be too caught up in the scandals she created for herself. She’s doing everything in her power to divert attention away from all this, including tweeting about anything else.

Children are going to lose their health care. No one should want that. Call your member of Congress and tell them to act: 202-224-3121 https://t.co/oPI6d6NNko — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 26, 2017

A desperate attempt to put children’s healthcare in the forefront of people’s minds instead of all her indiscretions.

The Clinton crime family is being torn down by the day. The American people are sick of the Clinton oligarchy, they needed to be removed from politics years ago, but in their desperate attempt to cling to power, they decided to illegally frame Trump for communicating with the Russians, and on top of that, they colluded with the Russians themselves. The truth is brutal now that it’s out, but hopefully this is the start of the end for the Clintons.