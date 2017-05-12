Look What Hillary Did Right As Comey Was Fired, You Will Be Disgusted

In the months following the election, Hillary Clinton has relentlessly blamed James Comey for her loss in the presidential election. Now that Donald Trump has finally fired the former FBI director, she has completely changed her tune.

After the controversial decision was announced, Clinton’s former campaign manager Robby Mook took to Twitter to say that Comey’s termination “terrifies” him.

“Twilight zone,” Mook tweeted. “I was as disappointed and frustrated as anyone at how the email investigation was handled. But this terrifies me.”

Brian Fallon, Clinton’s campaign press secretary, also addressed the issued by touting conspiracy theories on his page.

“This is appropriate sentiment but DOJ shd have awaited IG probe on Comey,” he wrote. “Now it just smells like coverup on Russia.”

Fallon wasn’t the only one to make an accusation about Russia.

“Trump firing Comey shows how frightened the Admin is over Russia investigation,” Senator Tim Kaine, her former running mate, tweeted.

