Look What Happened To Teacher Who Tried To Force Students To Remove MAGA T-Shirts

A Georgia teacher shrouded in controversy after making her students change their wear a “Make America Great Again” T-shirts has been forced to resign.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Lyn Orletsky sent her resignation to the Cherokee County school board, which will review it Thursday. In September the teacher was put on administrative leave after asking the two students to turn their shirts inside out. The slogan comes from Donald Trumps presidential campaign.

The River Ridge High School math teacher said her decision to ask the kids to turn their shirt inside out was motivated by how the slogan has been used in white nationalist rallies such as Charlottesville, VA. The school district said the kids weren’t in trouble in any way.

Orletsky said in a statement Wednesday that threats on her life and character led her to decide on resigning.

This is what happens when you interfere with free speech and other people children, Orletsky did both. “Make America Great Again” is a presidential campaign slogan, it’s not racially insensitive, inflammatory or suggestive, so there is no reason that these kids should have had to remove the shirts, or turn them inside out.

Young children don’t understand the way politics can divide people and different groups, to them “Make America Great Again” is just writing on a T-Shirt, but by making such a big deal about it and making the children cover the writing up, the teacher is making the shirt divisive when it doesn’t have to be.

Liberals are constantly trying to associate white supremacists and Trump and they want to create the narrative that “Make America Great Again” is by itself a racist slogan, but it’s just not true. What actually creates division is when people take harmless words, and treat them like they are offensive and ostracize the kids for wearing it.