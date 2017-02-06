Look What Happened To The Secret Service Agent That Refused To Take A Bullet For Trump… [VIDEO]

Secret Service agents take a very important oath to protect and defend the president’s life at all costs. This crucial promise stands, whether or not they agree with the president’s personal politics.

A few days ago, one Secret Service agent made headlines when she wrote a Facebook post saying she would never take a bullet for President Trump. Now, 23-year-old Secret Service agent Kerry O’Grady is learning this is a very bad idea.

The veteran, who is in charge of the Secret Service’s Denver decision, posted several disturbing messages on her Facebook page, including one where she called Trump a “disaster” for the country. O’Grady also claimed she would rather endure “jail time” than “take a bullet” for the president.

After reading the posts, the agency has put O’Grady on suspension with pay from her position. O’Grady may have proven she was incapable of upholding her oath to protect the president.

What do you think? Did O’Grady get what she deserved? Should she be fired?