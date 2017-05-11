Look What Happened To Rosie O’Donnell After She Calls Trump ‘Satan’

On Saturday night, Rosie O’Donnell appeared at the GLAAD Media Awards to deliver an award to a performer. It didn’t take long for her to use the opportunity to shamelessly bash President Donald Trump.

“Why am I here, truthfully?” she asked. “Well, first of all, I’m still vertical after Satan won. That to me is a major accomplishment for someone who suffers from major depressive disorder. “

Rosie went on to seemingly text Trump, who she has been in a feud with for more than a decade.

“F*** you, Donald,” Rosie said. “From the gays. Sent!”

Of course, this was just another incident of Rosie going off the deep end, and it didn’t take long for social media users to call her out.

@realDonaldTrump you need help donald – we see u – we know what u did – continue to do – u will not get away with this – criminal creep – NO ONE BELIEVES YOU — ROSIE (@Rosie) May 9, 2017

@Rosie @realDonaldTrump Rosie's mental illness is so lethal that her adopted child was willing 2 give up $ just 2 get away from her. Canada? — Musicaljane (@Musicaljane2) May 9, 2017