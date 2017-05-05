Look What Happened Right After Trump Stepped Off The Plane… Watch Closely [VIDEO]

Despite media attempts to discredit President Donald Trump, he continues to show us exactly what he’s made of. Last week, Trump skipped the White House Correspondent’s dinner to hold a rally in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Not surprisingly, the local community welcomed him with open arms.

When Trump arrived, he found thousands of people who had lined up to attend his event. According to reports, people were waiting in line as early as 5 AM, more than 12 hours before the rally was scheduled to begin. Many of those in the crowd were soldiers and veterans.

“As you may know there is another big gathering taking place tonight in Washington D.C.,” Trump said during the rally. “Did you hear about it? A large group of Hollywood actors and Washington media is consoling each other in a hotel ballroom in her nation’s capital right now. They are gathering together for the White House Correspondents’ Dinner without the President.”

“And I could not possibly be more thrilled than to be more than 100 miles away from Washington swamp, spending my evening with all of you and with a much, much larger crowd and much better people, right?” the president added. “Right.”

What do you think? Do you applaud Trump for refusing to cave to pressure?