Look What Happened Right After Neil Gorsuch Was Sworn In… Did You See It?

On Monday, Neil Gorsuch was officially sworn in as the 113th Justice in the history of the Supreme Court. For the first time since the death on Antonin Scalia, there will be nine judges on the bench instead of eight.

Following a private ceremony conducted by Chief Justice John Roberts, Gorsuch was publicly sworn in at the Rose Garden of the White House by Justice Anthony Kennedy. Gorsuch was a clerk for Kennedy more than two decades ago.

President Donald Trump nominated Gorsuch at the end of January. He was present at the ceremony to introduce the judge on this monumental day for Conservatives. The event was also attended by Scalia’s widow and son.

At just 49 years old, Gorsuch is now the youngest member of the Supreme Court. The Senate confirmed him in a contentious 54-45 vote following the Senate triggering a “nuclear option” to avoid a filibuster.