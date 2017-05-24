Look What Happened Just Before Melania And Ivanka Left Saudi Arabia

Before Melania Trump set off on her first foreign trip as First Lady, liberals were already plotting her demise and predicting that she would fail miserably. So you can imagine their outrage when international newspapers begin reporting on the fact that the visit was a complete success, and the First Lady was a shining star throughout.

According to reports, Saudi newspapers have described Melania as being “classy, conservative, and elegantly respectful.”

The Saudis were also very impressed with Ivanka Trump. The Twitter hashtag “bint Trump” which means “Trump’s daughter” was the No. 1 trending topic over the weekend on social media in the Arab nation. In fact, the First Daughter is so popular in the Middle East that many people refer to President Trump as “Ivanka’s father.”

What do you think? Are Melania and Ivanka the kind of women we need representing America?