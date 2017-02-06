Look What Happened Immediately After Trump Stepped Off Marine One
by ago0
After eight years of disrespect, it is refreshing to have a Commander in Chief who honors our military. This footage proves just how deep President Trump’s respect for our men and women in uniform runs.
As he left Marine One to board Air Force One for a weekend trip, Trump took his time to properly salute the military personnel standing by.
What do you think? Are you proud to have a leader who supports our brave men and women?
Pres. Trump descends Marine One and boards Air Force One to head to Mar-a-Lago – "the winter White House" https://t.co/n7TqA3VDnW pic.twitter.com/BZARqB7xEz
— ABC News (@ABC) February 3, 2017