Look What Happened Immediately After Ivanka Landed In Israel

On Monday, Ivanka Trump arrived in Israel with her father for a 24-hour visit. She was wearing a black and navy long-sleeve, high-necked top and pleated skirt as she watched the arrival ceremony for her father at the Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv. It’s clear she was going above and beyond to show the utmost respect.

Throughout her visit, Ivanka continued to follow her Jewish faith’s dress code by wearing dark colors and wearing longer hemlines. She kept her head covered with a navy fascinator and wore a pair of simple black heels.

The visit was an emotional one for Ivanka, who converted to Judaism when she married her husband, Jared Kushner, in 2009.

We had an amazing and historic visit in Saudi Arabia. I am excited to continue our trip in Israel. #POTUSAbroad pic.twitter.com/tEG3o0EdMk — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) May 22, 2017

On Monday afternoon, she visited the Western Wall with her father. Photographs of the First Daughter reveal just how meaningful the experience was.