Look What Donald Trump Did Right After He Steps Off The Plane With Melania… Here’s The Reason Why

On Friday, an awkward piece of footage surface showing Donald Trump refusing to hold Melania’s hand as they got off Air Force One in Palm Beach. The clip shows the President and First Lady holding hands when they first get off the plane, before Trump lets go to clap along with his supporters. When Melania reaches for his hand again, he taps it twice before letting go of it.

This could be just a simple gesture, but one body language expert has analyzed the footage and come to a shocking conclusion.

“Typically a hand-hold shows a couple as a unit,” Patti Wood commented. “But to me, I think he’s been saying, ‘I want to be seen as the president on my own,’ which is very much alpha. ‘I want to be just the powerful me.’ And it’s clear that that’s his choice.”

“What’s fascinating, I think to all of us, is that they’re holding hands at all,” Wood added. “They hold hands in private, so we know that there’s a coupleness that we weren’t seeing in public or at the inauguration.”

Wood then compared Melania to other famous first ladies.

“Even though we’ve been hearing that Melania wants to be like Jackie O—she initiated this hand-hold,” she concluded. “He clapped his hands to get out of it, which was very odd because basically, he’s clapping away from her. And then the second time she goes into a supplicant hand-hold in which she cups her hand up, showing, ‘I’m supplicant, I will take the bottom position but I want to hold hands.’ She goes into it and he goes out of that.”

What do you think of Wood’s analysis? Is this just another example of liberals picking apart Trump’s every move or is there a deeper story here?