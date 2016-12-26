Look What Donald Trump Was Just Caught Doing

This week, while President Obama was busy vacationing in Hawaii, Donald Trump was at his home in Florida celebrating Christmas with his family. He even took the time to attend Christmas Eve service at Episcopal Church of Bethesda.

The church is located by the Lake Worth Lagoon in Palm Beach, Florida. It is the oldest house in Palm Beach. When president-elect Trump arrived at the service at around 10:30 PM, he was applauded and cheered by parishioners.

We’ve never seen anything like this from President Obama.