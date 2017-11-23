[LOOK] The Disgusting 9th Grade Student Biology Assignment That Promotes Liberals Agenda

Want to know what your high schooler is learning in biology class? Because in this biology class they aren’t learning so much biology, take a look at the liberal idea of how conservatives think:

A local student was kind enough to share an assignment they received in biology class. pic.twitter.com/Cgc092K4iG — Bryan Myrick (@BryanMyrick) November 22, 2017

Why on earth are these children being distributed paper that looks as if it promotes some kind of Social Darwinism? The fact is that this isn’t what anybody believes anymore, but liberals want everybody to think that conservatives believe this so they can continue to play the victim card that they have been thriving under for so long.

The fact is that in 2017 there is far less racism and intolerance of differences than those would want you to believe there is. The liberal agenda is to make people believe the government is fascist and wants to deport the LGBTQ community, but that’s not accurate, but conservatives are used to being demonized.

What if you're white/English-speaking, but blue-collar, female & ugly? Or black, but attractive, hetero-male, & upper class? Are there numbers you add up & divide to know where one lands on the spectrum…like a Cosmo quiz? Dear Teacher: Frog guts don't care about this spectrum. — ن Rene ن (@fire4yahweh) November 22, 2017

That's the deviousness of intersectionality–many people will have elements of their make-up that land on the oppressed side of the chart. When people buy into this, it grows their coalition of oppressed people. — Bryan Myrick (@BryanMyrick) November 22, 2017

Why does the biology teacher hate science? — pudge (@pudgenet) November 22, 2017

You ask a valid question. — Bryan Myrick (@BryanMyrick) November 22, 2017

You're welcome. To me, it doesn't matter — this form of bigotry shouldn't be forced on students who do not have a choice to opt-out. College? It's still vile, but voluntary. High school? Nope. — Bryan Myrick (@BryanMyrick) November 22, 2017

How the heck are parents supposed to push back on this crap? — It's Only Words (@itsonlywords) November 22, 2017