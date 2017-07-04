Look Very Closely At What Happened Right Before Trump Boarded Marine Force One… Did You See It?

The Trump family was spotted boarding Marine Force One this weekend to leave Washington D.C. for the Fourth of July holiday. Melania Trump was snapped walking elegantly next to her husband while Barron trailed further behind. Onlookers said the presidential couple looked ‘carefree’ as they boarded the aircraft—so much so that Barron had to run to catch up with his parents.

The family spent the weekend at their property in Bedminster, New Jersey. They returned to Washington in time for the holiday.

The photographs taken came shortly after MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski spoke out to argue that Melania hates being First Lady and only does it for the sake of her son Barron.

“I know Melania. I haven’t talked to her in months, but if my gut is right, I don’t think she’s going to put up with it much longer,” Brzezinski said. “I know nothing. That’s just my instinct and I go with my gut and my gut’s always right. I’m just telling you, Melania’s got the worst job in the country and I don’t think she wants do it a lot longer. I think she will do it for as long as she has to for her son, and that’s it.”

Melania did not take Brzezinski’s comment lightly.

“It is sad when people try to further their own agenda by commenting on me and my family, especially when they don’t know me,” the First Lady said.