[LOOK] These Bathroom Doors At Texas Restaurant Spread Extreme Controversy

Check out these bathroom doors at Dodie’s Place Cajun Bar & Grill in Allen, TX that have gone viral this week after the hyper sensitive internet mob got wind of it and decided it was offensive for some reason.

Check it out for yourself and tell us what you think:

It’s this factually correct? it’s not like it’s making an offensive joke, Chris Jenner was once a man, and is now Caitlin Jenner, a woman, and she is a very famous case of a sex change, why is this offensive?

Anyway, the Facebook page of the restaurant has been inundated with hate over it:

“This has already be done so you are not original. But you made national news. Free marketing…at someone elses expense. Very poor taste. KARMA” “What a shock, ignorant morons in Texas.” “Awesome! I love it! I wish more bigots would wear their narrow-minded, Neanderthal views on their sleeves at all times. Then they’d be easier to identify and avoid like the plague!” “this is HORRIBLE and BEYOND disrespectful. I would not be surprised if you lose business. I would never eat there if i saw that.” “I hope Caitlyn comes and rips this place apart.”

But others don’t see the big deal:

“This was done in Los Angeles at a bar and received as mostly lighthearted… why is it so offensive in Allen” “I like the doors, they are beautiful and it speaks the truth. 1 is the old Bruce and the other is the new Caitlyn. You can’t be mad at the truth.”

This is just another case of hyper sensitive liberals getting offended at a joke, and not even an offensive joke at that. If anything, I think we should give this restaurant a round of applause for how clever this is and funny without being offensive or crossing the line, well done.