Look Barack Hussein Obama Just Did Last Weekend, He Has Absolutely No Shame

During his eight years in office, Barack Obama made it a priority to socialize with Hollywood elites and celebrities. Despite numerous scandals and countless failed policies, the liberal entertainment industry continues to place the former president on a pedestal, rallying against President Trump every opportunity they get.

Last month, Obama dropped everything to visit Hollywood A-lister George Clooney at his mansion in the United Kingdom, arriving just days before the birth of Clooney’s new twin babies. The former president reportedly stayed at Clooney’s lavish estate for more than four hours in the English countryside of London.

Obama and Clooney have been pals for years and made headlines in 2012 for playing together in a basketball game following a fundraiser. Obama has praised Clooney as a “good man and a good friend.” Not to mention he’s a major Democratic donor.

What do you think? Is Obama addicted to the limelight?