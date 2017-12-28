Look At The Awesome Reward Jerusalem Just Gave To Trump

Israel has stated publicly that it wishes reward Trump for recognizing Jerusalem as the Israeli capitol by naming a train station near the Western Wall after him, according to reports.

Transportation Minister Yisrael Katz is going ahead with his plan to extend the city’s future high speed railway to the western wall. where he wants Trump’s name to grace a station, Ynet News of Israel reported.

“The Western Wall is the holiest site of the Jewish people,” Katz said, “and I have decided to name the train station leading to it after the president of the United States, Donald Trump, following his courageous and historic decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of the State of Israel.”

The “Donald John Trump station” is one of two stations proposed for the extension of a line nearing completion between Tel Aviv and the western entrance to Jerusalem.

Katz called the rail extension to the Old City “the Transportation Ministry’s most important national project.” The station would allow visitors to reach “the beating heart of the Jewish people — the Western Wall and the Temple Mount,” he said.

The project is expected to take 4 years and $700 million dollars to complete, if approved.

The Western Wall is visited by about 11 million people annually and it a big tourism draw for the country, the railway would allow for much improved transportation.

n May, Trump became the first sitting US president to visit the Western Wall when he visited the site while on a tour of several Middle East countries.

Trump has been a good friend to the Israeli people, and even in the face of the U.N. trying to remove the capitol distinction from Jerusalem, Trump hasn’t wavered in his claim that Jerusalem is the capitol of the Israeli people. We’ll have to see how it plays out with Trump and the U.N. but my money is on Jerusalem staying as the capitol.