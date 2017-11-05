[LOOK] ALERT: 4th November Protests To Take Trump Down Have Begun! Here Is What They Actually Look Like…

by Kevin ago0

Yesterday was the start of Antifa’s big “remove Trump and Pence” movement, whatever that means. Antifa is a classic upset liberal group that tries to be “revolutionary” and tried to give off the impression that they are “battling” Trump and combating him, but in reality, it’s just a small number of people that yell loudly.

 

 

 

In other words, unhappy liberals want to remove the Trump administration so they can replace it with communism, just what we all want.

 

 

 

 

They are turning out in big numbers from all over the country to support this noble cause! wait, only three people showed up? hmm.

 

Here they are, hoards of people lining the streets of New York City to protest the evil reign of President Trump, wait, that’s only about 15 people.

There are hundreds of these poorly organized protests and they are mean just as little as the last.

