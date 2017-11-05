[LOOK] ALERT: 4th November Protests To Take Trump Down Have Begun! Here Is What They Actually Look Like…

Yesterday was the start of Antifa’s big “remove Trump and Pence” movement, whatever that means. Antifa is a classic upset liberal group that tries to be “revolutionary” and tried to give off the impression that they are “battling” Trump and combating him, but in reality, it’s just a small number of people that yell loudly.

Carl Dix of Refuse Fascism/Revolutionary Communist Party talks about the "fascist administration" of #Trump pic.twitter.com/umditZ3IcV — Alex Rubinstein (@RealAlexRubi) November 4, 2017

In other words, unhappy liberals want to remove the Trump administration so they can replace it with communism, just what we all want.

Refuse Fascism speaker says "today it begins… We are gonna do regime change" … #Nov4ItBegins pic.twitter.com/fAKkSnuj8W — Alex Rubinstein (@RealAlexRubi) November 4, 2017

Getting set for #Nov4itbegins in Chicago. We’re not afraid of Trump, or a little weather! pic.twitter.com/LIAqyT07DD — RefuseFascismChi (@RefuseFascismCH) November 4, 2017

Update: 3 people showed up on #Nov4ItBegins outside the White House. A group from Maryland. pic.twitter.com/SrEEEq0R4p — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) November 4, 2017

They are turning out in big numbers from all over the country to support this noble cause! wait, only three people showed up? hmm.

This is the “Antifa Apocalypse” in NYC pic.twitter.com/MyXPxO4ryq — Tim Pool (@Timcast) November 4, 2017

Here they are, hoards of people lining the streets of New York City to protest the evil reign of President Trump, wait, that’s only about 15 people.

There are hundreds of these poorly organized protests and they are mean just as little as the last.